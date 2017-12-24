TOP LISTA

Evo što smo najviše skidali s Google Playa tijekom ove godine

  • Autor: Miroslav Wranka
  • Zadnja izmjena 24.12.2017 08:18
  • Objavljeno 24.12.2017 u 08:18
Comments
tportal

Izvor: Profimedia / Autor: Antonio Guillem Fernández / Alamy

Google je objavio popis aplikacija i sadržaja koji su zabilježili najviše preuzimanja u njegovoj trgovini Play tijekom ove godine. Ima očekivanih imena, ali ima i iznenađenja

Evo koje smo aplikacije, igre, pjesme, filmove, TV emisije i knjige preuzimali za svoje Androide.

Aplikacije

1) FaceApp

2) What The Forecast?!!

3) Boomerang (Beta)

4) TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows

5) Yarn – Chat Fiction 

Igre

1) Super Mario Run

2) Bubble Witch Saga

3) Magic Tiles 3

4) CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

5) Ballz

Pjesme

1) Humble (Kendrick Lamar)

2) Shape of You (Ed Sheeran)

3) DNA. (Kendrick Lamar)

4) Mask Off (Future)

5) Body Like A Back Road (Sam Hunt)

Filmovi

1) Moana

2) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

3) Wonder Woman (2017)

4) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

5) Doctor Strange

TV serije

1) Game of Thrones

2) Rick and Morty

3) The Walking Dead

4) The Big Bang Theory

5) Doctor Who

Knjige

1) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck (Mark Manson)

2) It (Stephen King)

3) The Battlemage (Taran Matharu)

4) Thirteen Reasons Why (Jay Asher)

5) Ready Player One (Ernest Cline)

Što ste vi od svega navedenog preuzeli? Kako bi izgledale vaše top liste?

  • +5
  • +2

Deset aplikacija koje smo voljeli u 2017.

Izvor: Google Play / Autor: Miroslav Wranka

Pregled tjedna bez spama i reklama

Prijavi se na naš newsletter i u svoj inbox primaj tjedni pregled najvažnijih vijesti!

Napiši ovdje što ti misliš o ovoj temi