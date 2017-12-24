TOP LISTA
Evo što smo najviše skidali s Google Playa tijekom ove godine
Evo koje smo aplikacije, igre, pjesme, filmove, TV emisije i knjige preuzimali za svoje Androide.
Aplikacije
1) FaceApp
4) TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows
Igre
4) CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
5) Ballz
Pjesme
1) Humble (Kendrick Lamar)
2) Shape of You (Ed Sheeran)
3) DNA. (Kendrick Lamar)
4) Mask Off (Future)
5) Body Like A Back Road (Sam Hunt)
Filmovi
1) Moana
2) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
4) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
TV serije
5) Doctor Who
Knjige
1) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck (Mark Manson)
2) It (Stephen King)
3) The Battlemage (Taran Matharu)
4) Thirteen Reasons Why (Jay Asher)
5) Ready Player One (Ernest Cline)
Što ste vi od svega navedenog preuzeli? Kako bi izgledale vaše top liste?
