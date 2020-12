Australsko otkriće: Krvna pretraga otkriva je li imunološki sustav pacijenta sposoban za borbu protiv ozbiljnog Covida-19

Just out! Whole-blood immune profiling from recovered COVID19 patients from Australia...



"Rapid detection of SARS‐CoV‐2‐specific memory T‐cell immunity in recovered COVID‐19 cases"https://t.co/EBISUYd6r8



Includes this heatmap that I made 👇😁 pic.twitter.com/qwzTFSWsZ0