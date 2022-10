Požalili ste zbog poruke na WhatsAppu, a ne želite je izbrisati? Evo mogućeg rješenja

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.14: what's new?



• WhatsApp is working on adding a label if the message has been edited, for a future update of the app.

• 15 minutes will be available to edit a message.

• The notification bug is still not fixed.