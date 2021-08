[FOTO] I galaktička braća se tuku: Pogledajte nevjerojatan prizor tri galaksije u sukobu

Galactic siblings fight, too.



This #HubbleFriday view shows a triplet of galaxies, called Arp 195, caught in a gravitational tug-of-war game.



It’s featured in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, which showcases some of the weirder galaxies in the universe: https://t.co/3hYBoCsc66 pic.twitter.com/SDSHazfgYc