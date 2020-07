Kakvo je stanje s koronavirusom u Europi, a kakvo u svijetu i gdje je trenutno najgore?

🇽🇰 Kosovo #covid19EU spread over the last 30 days based on

🇪🇺 ECDC data (July 12, 9am GMT)



➕ 408 cases at 9am

📈 +97% from yesterday

🧮 4593 in total



➕ 7 deaths at 9am

📉 -12% from yesterday

🧮 101 in total#Covid_19 #COVID2019 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1fCBL51lu7