Na rubu ste živaca? Potražite pomoć Woebota, umjetne inteligencije koja mijenja vašeg psihijatra

"SimCoach: Expanding the Reach of Psychology through Virtual Humans" - If you're interested the role of #VR in mental health, you don't want to miss this #vMed19 lecture by the one-and-only Skip Rizzo of @USC_ICT. He's amazing! Register here for conference https://t.co/lu5Ff127Nq pic.twitter.com/6tHo4kQaZU