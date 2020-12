Studentica fizike izradila najmanje božićno drvce: Veliko je poput lanca DNK i sastoji se od 51 atoma

Behold, the world's smallest #ChristmasTree!🎄

It consists of 51 atoms that #physics student Maura Willems removed from a perfect crystal lattice. The tree is 4 millionths of a millimeter (4 nm) tall (without counting the tree-topper). #tudelfthttps://t.co/6b2NmqezZF pic.twitter.com/4uE4RHVQOf