Misteriozni dronovi kruže iznad SAD-a, stanovnici sve zabrinutiji

This is possibly the best and clearest video ever of these Drones approaching #UAP !! And then as it touches the #UAP … the UAP shoots it down!! 🛸🛸🛸🛸



This happened in #Phoenix Az a few hours ago!!!!#UFOTwitter #UFOSightings #UAPx #Drones #Orbs 🛸🛸🛸 pic.twitter.com/83UZXyru3J