[VIDEO] Hrvatski vojnici vježbom ohrabruju baltičke države koje strahuju od moguće ruske invazije

🇺🇸 Air Force A-10 #ThunderboltII from the @127Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, are passing through RAF Mildenhall 🇬🇧, on the way to the Baltics in order to support .@USArmyEurope-led exercise #SaberStrike 2018.

👉https://t.co/A0aaBHO1fI pic.twitter.com/SzSuLqrfAY