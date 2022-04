[UŽIVO] Ukrajinski pregovarač: Moskva prihvatila gotovo sva naša stajališta; ruski general tvrdi da Crveni križ nije sposoban pripremiti evakuaciju civila iz Mariupolja

⚡️Ukrainian photographer Maks Levin found dead in Kyiv Oblast.



Levin went missing on March 13 when he traveled to Kyiv Oblast's Vyshgorod district to document hostilities there. Levin worked with Reuters, BBC, and AP. He left behind 4 children and his wife.



