Nakon svih poplava i kiša možda ne biste rekli, ali globalno bio je to treći najtopliji srpanj otkako se bilježe temperature

📢July #SeaIce highlights from #C3S:



❄️#Arctic: Sea ice extent was near 27% below the 1981-2020 average, on a par with the lowest July extent in our record.

❄️#Antarctic: The sea ice extent was only 3% below average.



More➡️https://t.co/NnTu9xggsr pic.twitter.com/YHeDbdzbs5