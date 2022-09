Iranci predstavili novu korvetu nazvanu po nedavno ubijenom generalu, evo što zapadni stručnjaci kažu o njezinoj moći i sposobnostima

It seems main weapon systems on Shahid Soleimani missile catamaran consists from

6 different cruise missiles (currently looks like 4 Ghader\Ghadir ASM and 2 Nasr\Nasir ASM)

16 short ranges SAM and 6 middle range SAM

1x 30mm gun and 4x 20mm gun +2 chaff dispenser pic.twitter.com/n5TydHXHZc