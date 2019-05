Sve tajne bivše prve dame: Hit knjiga Michelle Obama u prodaji i na hrvatskom jeziku

View this post on Instagram

While in Milwaukee, my friend Conan O’Brien and I surprised some high school juniors from across the city who were meeting with @reachhigher2020 to talk about their college dreams. We told them how proud we are of them, and we reminded them that so many people have their backs! To the incredible young people out there, don't forget that I'm rooting for you every step of the way. I can't wait to see what you achieve! #ReachHigher