Preminuo američki pisac Winston Groom, autor romana 'Forrest Gump'

REST IN PEACE: Winston Groom, the #Alabama native and #author whose bestselling book #ForrestGump became a hit movie in 1994, has passed away at age 77. Groom was raised in Mobile County and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1965. After college, he went into the #Army and fought in #Vietnam before returning home to begin his #writing career. #RIP #WinstonGroom 📷 @univofalabama