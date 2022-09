Previranja u Iranu zbog smrti 22-godišnjakinje: Zatvorili su je zbog hijaba, nakon uhićenja pala je u komu

Following the heartbreaking murder of #MahsaAmini, a 22-year-old Iranian girl, by the repressive forces of the dictatorial regime in Iran, people from different parts of Iran came to the city of Saqez,where Mahsa Amini was buried, for her death ceremony.#مهسا_امینی#کیان_درخشان pic.twitter.com/EcKOwCV5G9