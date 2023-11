Hamas objavio snimke borbi u Gazi: Izlaze iz tunela i pucaju iz raketnih bacača

🇦🇪🇮🇱: The Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas have released Footage from today in Zeitoun Neighborhood in the Northern Gaza Strip, show the Destruction of a Israeli “Namer” Heavy Armored Personnel Carrier,using multiple Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) Launchers.



Source- Hamas Official TG pic.twitter.com/wBjbTV7YK9