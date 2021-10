Ova korisna opcija će vam dobro doći: Znate li zaključati Viber?

🔒💻 When using Viber for Desktop, you have the option to set a password to lock Viber so your chats stay yours only, even if you’re sharing a computer with others.



Go to More > Set a Viber-screen Lock.



Download on your computer: https://t.co/en0Sg60xAA#CyberSecurityMonth pic.twitter.com/IihPYiMjdz