Jeste li zaboravili na ovu korisnu opciju na Viberu? Svakako je isprobajte

💡It's OK to have favorites!



📌 Pin your favorite chats to the top of the chat list for easy access.



⚙️ On Android: long-tap on any chat > Pin to top.

On iPhone: swipe left on any chat > Pin.

On desktop: right-click on any chat > Add to Favorite Chats.



Try it now! pic.twitter.com/KDxoBiFSqF