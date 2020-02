Ax + By = Cz: Riješite ovaj matematički problem i osvojite milijun dolara

In 1997, the Texas banker Andrew Beal noticed that for any solution of Aˣ+Bʸ=Cᶻ he could find, A,B,and C had a common factor (e.g. 3⁶+18³=3⁸, 3 is a common factor). There's currently a $1 million prize for a proof or counterexample of the Beal conjecture. pic.twitter.com/zgxc4lDPAS