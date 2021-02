Iako se na listi najbogatijih ljudi svijeta dobro drže i neka stara imena, prošla godina bila je posebno dobra za Elona Muska: Ovo su potezi koji su osebujnog vizionara doveli na vrh

@elonmusk just became the richest man on the planet. How does the Billionaire Index stand? Who are the top 10 Richest People in the world? Find out in our new blog: https://t.co/W7pW4CSk1H@JeffBezos

@BillGates

#buzzandbiz #ElonMusk #Bloomberg #BILLIONAIRE #billionaireindex pic.twitter.com/pPAfVOOOFq