PREMIERSHIP
Manchester City isprašio Newcastle; bolan poraz West Hama koji je razlog za alarm kod 'Čekićara', jer im prijeti niži rang
Izvor: EPA / Autor: Oli Scarff/NMC/Pool
City grabi prema osiguranju drugog mjesta, a junak pobjede nad Newcastleom bio je David Silva, koji je postigao jedan gol i namjestio dva. U strijelce su se upisali Jesus, Mahrez, Sterling i Fernandez, koji je pogodio svoju mrežu.
Manchester City sada ima 69 bodova, devet više od Chelsea, a dokraja su još četiri kola.
West Ham je izgubio od Burnleya (0:1), a pobjednički gol zabio je Jay Rodriguez udarcem glavom u 38. minuti. 'Čekićari' su 16. s 31 bodom, samo četiri više od zone ispadanja, dok je Burnley na devetom mjestu s 49 bodova.
Golom Johna Egana u sudačkoj nadoknadi Sheffield United je pobijedio kod kuće Wolverhampton Wandererse (1:0). Sheffield je sada sedmi s 51 bodom, samo bod manje od šestoplasiranih Wolvesa.
Engleska 1. liga
|West Ham
|-
|Burnley
|0:1
|Sheffield United
|-
|Wolverhampton
|1:0
|Manchester City
|-
|Newcastle United
|5:0
|Brighton
|-
|Liverpool
|21:15
|Utk.
|Pob.
|Ner.
|Izg.
|Bod.
|1.
|Liverpool
|33
|29
|2
|2
|89
|2.
|Manchester City
|33
|21
|3
|9
|66
|3.
|Chelsea
|34
|18
|6
|10
|60
|4.
|Leicester
|34
|17
|8
|9
|59
|5.
|Manchester United
|33
|15
|10
|8
|55
|6.
|Wolverhampton
|33
|13
|13
|7
|52
|7.
|Arsenal
|34
|12
|14
|8
|50
|8.
|Tottenham
|33
|13
|9
|11
|48
|9.
|Sheffield United
|33
|12
|12
|9
|48
|10.
|Burnley
|33
|13
|7
|13
|46
|11.
|Everton
|33
|12
|8
|13
|44
|12.
|Newcastle United
|33
|11
|10
|12
|43
|13.
|Southampton
|33
|13
|4
|16
|43
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|34
|11
|9
|14
|42
|15.
|Brighton
|33
|8
|12
|13
|36
|16.
|West Ham
|33
|8
|7
|18
|31
|17.
|Watford
|34
|7
|10
|17
|31
|18.
|Aston Villa
|33
|7
|6
|20
|27
|19.
|Bournemouth
|33
|7
|6
|20
|27
|20.
|Norwich
|34
|5
|6
|23
|21
Sljedeće utakmice
|9.7.
|Bournemouth
|-
|Tottenham
|9.7.
|Everton
|-
|Southampton
|9.7.
|Aston Villa
|-
|Manchester United
|11.7.
|Sheffield United
|-
|Chelsea
|11.7.
|Liverpool
|-
|Burnley
|11.7.
|Norwich
|-
|West Ham
|11.7.
|Brighton
|-
|Manchester City
|11.7.
|Watford
|-
|Newcastle United
|12.7.
|Wolverhampton
|-
|Everton
|12.7.
|Aston Villa
|-
|Crystal Palace
- nogomet
- Manchester City
- engleska nogometna liga
- Premiership
- West Ham United
- Newcastle United
- burnley