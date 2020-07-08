PREMIERSHIP

Manchester City isprašio Newcastle; bolan poraz West Hama koji je razlog za alarm kod 'Čekićara', jer im prijeti niži rang

  • Autor: D. S. / Hina
  • Zadnja izmjena 08.07.2020 21:44
  • Objavljeno 08.07.2020 u 21:41
Nogometaši Manchester Citya porazili su s 5:0 Newcastle u 34. kolu Engleske lige, dok je West Ham doma izgubio od Burnleya (0:1) i nalazi se tik do zone ispadanja

City grabi prema osiguranju drugog mjesta, a junak pobjede nad Newcastleom bio je David Silva, koji je postigao jedan gol i namjestio dva. U strijelce su se upisali Jesus, Mahrez, Sterling i Fernandez, koji je pogodio svoju mrežu.

Manchester City sada ima 69 bodova, devet više od Chelsea, a dokraja su još četiri kola.

West Ham je izgubio od Burnleya (0:1), a pobjednički gol zabio je Jay Rodriguez udarcem glavom u 38. minuti. 'Čekićari' su 16. s 31 bodom, samo četiri više od zone ispadanja, dok je Burnley na devetom mjestu s 49 bodova.

Golom Johna Egana u sudačkoj nadoknadi Sheffield United je pobijedio kod kuće Wolverhampton Wandererse (1:0). Sheffield je sada sedmi s 51 bodom, samo bod manje od šestoplasiranih Wolvesa.

Engleska 1. liga

West Ham-Burnley0:1
Sheffield United-Wolverhampton1:0
Manchester City-Newcastle United5:0
Brighton-Liverpool21:15
Utk.Pob.Ner.Izg.Bod.
1.Liverpool33292289
2.Manchester City33213966
3.Chelsea341861060
4.Leicester34178959
5.Manchester United331510855
6.Wolverhampton331313752
7.Arsenal341214850
8.Tottenham331391148
9.Sheffield United331212948
10.Burnley331371346
11.Everton331281344
12.Newcastle United3311101243
13.Southampton331341643
14.Crystal Palace341191442
15.Brighton338121336
16.West Ham33871831
17.Watford347101731
18.Aston Villa33762027
19.Bournemouth33762027
20.Norwich34562321

Sljedeće utakmice

9.7.Bournemouth-Tottenham
9.7.Everton-Southampton
9.7.Aston Villa-Manchester United
11.7.Sheffield United-Chelsea
11.7.Liverpool-Burnley
11.7.Norwich-West Ham
11.7.Brighton-Manchester City
11.7.Watford-Newcastle United
12.7.Wolverhampton-Everton
12.7.Aston Villa-Crystal Palace
