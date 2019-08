Dvije glavne glumice serije 'Will & Grace' međusobno se prestale pratiti na društvenim mrežama

View this post on Instagram

all things must pass, and the Will & Grace television program is no exception. we’ve decided to end the show after this 3rd revival season... i know, it’s very sad! we’ll miss you! the 3rd and final season of #willandgrace will begin airing on #nbc january #2020, so don’t miss out. lots of love and huge thanks to you from everyone at Will & Grace 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️ @nbcwillandgrace