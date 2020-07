Zara kreirala haljinu nadahnutu modelom kakav je proslavila Carrie Bradshaw

Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.

This oft-requested outfit really distills Carrie down to her purest form - improbable chic. It certainly is her most resourceful outfit of the series. The use of Mr. Big’s crisp white button-down (no doubt Brioni) and his Hermès belt to highlight her waist is pure genius. Perpetually on-trend, Carrie’s knack for deconstructing and elevating basics anticipates the design ethos of the Vetements collective, further reinforced by the excessive sleeve and belt length. Only Carrie could turn this sartorial tragedy (a ruined Richard Tyler bias-cut dress) into an opportunity to let the Upper East Side know she’s got great legs. We’re also here for the slutty Annie Hall vibes that this outfit gives us. But BEWARE FOLLOWERS, this is a look not to be tried at home 🚫(S3/EP18) #CarrieBradshaw #Vetements #Hermes #AnnieHallMoment