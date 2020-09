Slikar Stipan Tadić karantenu je proveo u 'centru svake drame', New Yorku. Ispričao nam je kako je to izgledalo, a o hrvatskoj art sceni kaže: Jako smo mali, ne trebamo razmišljati o tržištu, trebamo se fokusirati na kvalitetu

View this post on Instagram

Soon my show will open with @steveturnerla where I will show images and parts of #NYC through which I pass every day. This specifically is the intersection where I live -> “Catherine and Madison”. All images will be watercolors and gouaches. This is also my first solo show in the USA, so I am very happy to have my debut here thanks to Steve Turner! #chinatownmanhattan🈯🉐 #chinatownnyc #chinatown #newyorkcityscape #citylights #stipantadic #madisonstreet #catherinestreet #downtownmanhattan #hrt2 #watercolor #gouache #watercolor #nightcityscape #worksonpaper