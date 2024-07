Šveđani dobili nove mobilne protubrodske sustave s raketama kakve ispaljuju i novi Gripeni

#SAAB Exhibited Gripen Fighter Along #SAAB RBS 15 MK 4 GUNGNIR Multi Purpose Missile At #AeroIndia2023 Used By Visby And MEKO Class Warships And Gripen Fighters Along TATRA Based Coastal Defense Missile Trucks Has Range +300 KM Guided By INS With Improved ECCM Capability ?￰゚ヌᆰ? pic.twitter.com/9GrWiKolgM