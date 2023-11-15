Uskoro stiže Game Awards 2023, kategorijama dominiraju dvije popularne igre

Kandidati za Game Awards 2023. obuhvaćaju 112 različitih igara, pojedinaca, timova i događaja u više žanrova i platformi
Stigle su nominacije za ovogodišnji Game Awards, event tijekom kojeg se dodjeljuju nagrade za najbolje igre i kreatore godine.
Dva najveća ovogodišnja naslova - survival-horror Alan Wake 2 od Remedy Entertainmenta i RPG Baldur's Gate 3 od Larian Studiosa - dobili su najviše pohvala uz osam nominacija po komadu, uključujući onu za igru godine. Ostala četiri naslova koja zaokružuju nominacije za igru godine također su uključeni u dugotrajne franšize: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 iz Insomniac Gamesa, Resident Evil 4 iz Capcoma, Super Mario Bros. Wonder iz Nintenda i The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom iz Nintenda.
Ovogodišnji filmovi i serije nominirani za najbolju adaptaciju (kategorija koja je prvi put uvedena prošle godine) su: Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix), Gran Turismo (Sony Pictures), The Last of Us (HBO), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Universal Pictures) i Twisted Metal (Peacock). Nintendo je izdavač s najviše nominacija za Game Awards u 2023. s 15 nominacija, a slijede ga Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation s 13, Xbox (uključujući Bethesdu i Blizzard) s 10 i Epic Games s devet.
Kandidati za Game Awards 2023. obuhvaćaju 112 različitih igara, pojedinaca, timova i događaja u više žanrova i platformi. Nominirane odabire globalni žiri sastavljen od pojedinaca iz više od 100 medijskih izdanja i influencera, a deseta godišnja dodjela Game Awards emitirat će se uživo iz Peacock Theatrea (bivši Microsoft Theatre) u L.A.-u u četvrtak, 7. prosinca 2023., na više od 30 platformi uključujući YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok Live i X (također poznat kao Twitter).
Osim otkrivanja pobjednika, događaj će sadržavati premijerne najave i najave, glazbene nastupe uživo i pojavljivanja slavnih osoba. Do 6. prosinca u 18 sati po lokalnom i 3 ujutro 7. prosinca po našem vremenu fanovi će moći pomoći odabrati pobjednike u svim kategorijama putem online glasovanja na thegameawards.com.
Osim toga, već drugu godinu zaredom, fanovi mogu glasati za nominirane za Game Awards na službenom Discord serveru dodjele (kao i pridružiti se zabavi gledanja uživo 7. prosinca i reagirati na pobjednike u stvarnom vremenu).
Izvršni producenti Game Awards su Geoff Keighley i Kimmie Kim. LeRoy Bennett je kreativni direktor, a Richard Preuss redatelj.
Ovo su najveće nominacije:
Igra godine:
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Najbolja režija:
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Najbolja adaptacija:
- Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
- Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
- The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
- Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)
Najbolja priča:
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Najbolja art direkcija:
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Najbolja glazba:
- Alan Wake 2, skladatelj Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3, skladatelj Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI, skladatelj Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
- Hi-Fi Rush, zvučni redatelj Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, skladatelj Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Nabolji audio dizajn:
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Najbolji nastup:
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Inovacija u pristupačnosti:
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Utjecajne igre:
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP) Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Najbolja kontinuirana igra:
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Najbolja podrška zajedinice:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Najbolja nezavisna igra:
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
Najbolji indie debi:
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
- Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
- Venba (Visai Games)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
Najbolja mobilna igra:
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)
- Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)
Najbolja VR/AR igra:
- Game Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
- Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
- Synapse (nDreams)
Najbolja akcijska igra:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)
- Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)
Najbolja akcijska avantura:
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Najbolji RPG:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)
Najbolja borilačka igra:
- God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)
- Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Najbolja obiteljska igra:
- Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Najbolja simulacija/strateška igra:
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)
- Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)
- Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Najbolja sportska igra / utrka:
- EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
- The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)
Najbolja igra za više igrača:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Najiščekivanija igra:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)
Tvorac sadržaja godine:
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Najbolja igra za esportove:
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games) Valorant (Riot Games)