Uskoro stiže Game Awards 2023, kategorijama dominiraju dvije popularne igre

Damir Rukavina

15.11.2023 u 12:58

Izvor: Screenshot / Autor: Larian Studios
Kandidati za Game Awards 2023. obuhvaćaju 112 različitih igara, pojedinaca, timova i događaja u više žanrova i platformi

Stigle su nominacije za ovogodišnji Game Awards, event tijekom kojeg se dodjeljuju nagrade za najbolje igre i kreatore godine.

Dva najveća ovogodišnja naslova - survival-horror Alan Wake 2 od Remedy Entertainmenta i RPG Baldur's Gate 3 od Larian Studiosa - dobili su najviše pohvala uz osam nominacija po komadu, uključujući onu za igru godine. Ostala četiri naslova koja zaokružuju nominacije za igru godine također su uključeni u dugotrajne franšize: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 iz Insomniac Gamesa, Resident Evil 4 iz Capcoma, Super Mario Bros. Wonder iz Nintenda i The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom iz Nintenda.

Ovogodišnji filmovi i serije nominirani za najbolju adaptaciju (kategorija koja je prvi put uvedena prošle godine) su: Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix), Gran Turismo (Sony Pictures), The Last of Us (HBO), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Universal Pictures) i Twisted Metal (Peacock). Nintendo je izdavač s najviše nominacija za Game Awards u 2023. s 15 nominacija, a slijede ga Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation s 13, Xbox (uključujući Bethesdu i Blizzard) s 10 i Epic Games s devet.

Kandidati za Game Awards 2023. obuhvaćaju 112 različitih igara, pojedinaca, timova i događaja u više žanrova i platformi. Nominirane odabire globalni žiri sastavljen od pojedinaca iz više od 100 medijskih izdanja i influencera, a deseta godišnja dodjela Game Awards emitirat će se uživo iz Peacock Theatrea (bivši Microsoft Theatre) u L.A.-u u četvrtak, 7. prosinca 2023., na više od 30 platformi uključujući YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok Live i X (također poznat kao Twitter).

Osim otkrivanja pobjednika, događaj će sadržavati premijerne najave i najave, glazbene nastupe uživo i pojavljivanja slavnih osoba. Do 6. prosinca u 18 sati po lokalnom i 3 ujutro 7. prosinca po našem vremenu fanovi će moći pomoći odabrati pobjednike u svim kategorijama putem online glasovanja na thegameawards.com.

Osim toga, već drugu godinu zaredom, fanovi mogu glasati za nominirane za Game Awards na službenom Discord serveru dodjele (kao i pridružiti se zabavi gledanja uživo 7. prosinca i reagirati na pobjednike u stvarnom vremenu).

Izvršni producenti Game Awards su Geoff Keighley i Kimmie Kim. LeRoy Bennett je kreativni direktor, a Richard Preuss redatelj.

Ovo su najveće nominacije:

Igra godine:

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Najbolja režija:

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Najbolja adaptacija:

  • Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
  • Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
  • The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
  • Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Najbolja priča:

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Najbolja art direkcija:

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Najbolja glazba:

  • Alan Wake 2, skladatelj Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3, skladatelj Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XVI, skladatelj Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
  • Hi-Fi Rush, zvučni redatelj Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, skladatelj Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Nabolji audio dizajn:

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Najbolji nastup:

  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Inovacija u pristupačnosti:

  • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Utjecajne igre:

  • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
  • Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
  • Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP) Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Najbolja kontinuirana igra:

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Najbolja podrška zajedinice:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Najbolja nezavisna igra:

  • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
  • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Najbolji indie debi:

  • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
  • Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
  • Venba (Visai Games)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Najbolja mobilna igra:

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)
  • Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
  • Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Najbolja VR/AR igra:

  • Game Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
  • Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
  • Synapse (nDreams)

Najbolja akcijska igra:

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)
  • Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Najbolja akcijska avantura:

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Najbolji RPG:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
  • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Najbolja borilačka igra:

  • God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)
  • Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Najbolja obiteljska igra:

  • Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)
  • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
  • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Najbolja simulacija/strateška igra:

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)
  • Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)
  • Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)
  • Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
  • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Najbolja sportska igra / utrka:

  • EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
  • F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
  • The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Najbolja igra za više igrača:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Najiščekivanija igra:

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

Tvorac sadržaja godine:

  • IronMouse
  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Najbolja igra za esportove:

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games) Valorant (Riot Games)

