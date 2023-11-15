Uskoro stiže Game Awards 2023, kategorijama dominiraju dvije popularne igre

Stigle su nominacije za ovogodišnji Game Awards, event tijekom kojeg se dodjeljuju nagrade za najbolje igre i kreatore godine.

Dva najveća ovogodišnja naslova - survival-horror Alan Wake 2 od Remedy Entertainmenta i RPG Baldur's Gate 3 od Larian Studiosa - dobili su najviše pohvala uz osam nominacija po komadu, uključujući onu za igru godine. Ostala četiri naslova koja zaokružuju nominacije za igru godine također su uključeni u dugotrajne franšize: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 iz Insomniac Gamesa, Resident Evil 4 iz Capcoma, Super Mario Bros. Wonder iz Nintenda i The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom iz Nintenda.

Ovogodišnji filmovi i serije nominirani za najbolju adaptaciju (kategorija koja je prvi put uvedena prošle godine) su: Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix), Gran Turismo (Sony Pictures), The Last of Us (HBO), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Universal Pictures) i Twisted Metal (Peacock). Nintendo je izdavač s najviše nominacija za Game Awards u 2023. s 15 nominacija, a slijede ga Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation s 13, Xbox (uključujući Bethesdu i Blizzard) s 10 i Epic Games s devet.