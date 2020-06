Napadači se nisu uspjeli dočepati podataka i online kupovina ostaje sigurna za sve kupce, jamče u Intersportu

Another greedy #Magecart campaign found be #ESETresearch - this time in Balkans. Crooks were trying to skim credit cards of #Intersport e-shoppers in #Croatia, #Serbia, #Slovenia, #Montenegro, #BosniaandHerzegovina. 🇭🇷 🇷🇸 🇸🇮 🇲🇪 🇧🇦 @OndrashMachula 1/2 pic.twitter.com/m7leaNcgQN