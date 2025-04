Insajderi najavljuju: Evo što bi mogao donijeti Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Galaxy Z Fold7 | What's new?



• One UI 8 out of the box

• Upgraded Under Display Camera

• Stronger Display with new layers

• Bigger at 8" inside & 6.5" outside

• New 200mp main camera

• Thinner body at 4.5mm unfolded

• Improved water & dust resistance

• Smaller crease… pic.twitter.com/1zzVMwDJNE