Brutalna kazna za braću tenisače; evo zbog čega su dobili doživotnu zabranu igranja

Ukrainian twin brothers Gleb and Vadim Alekseenko received lifetime bans and fines of $250,000 each for multiple match-fixing offences.

They're 35.

They've earned a combined $3K in 2018 - on court, obviously.

Currently ranked 1,113 and 1,724.

Must have had quite the racket going. pic.twitter.com/mVX7RIyiGW