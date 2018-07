Slavna Kosovarka oduševljena Hrvatskom: 'Ovo je bio moj najbolji koncert'

This is what happens after a show. I take my make up off and pretend like I’m in my own musical. (Side note don’t know the words of in my feelings yet @champagnepapi but I will lol) I had the best show ever thank you everyone for selling out @riseupfestivalporec I’ll be back!!

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 7, 2018 at 6:31pm PDT