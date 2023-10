Ukrajinci koriste vremešne rakete koje Amerikanci ne pamte po dobrome, evo detalja

#Ukraine:Ukrainian Su-25 close air support jets started to operate ?￰゚ヌᄌ Zuni 5" unguided rockets- in this case they appear to be Zuni variants with Mk 24 HE general-purpose warheads packing 4.3kg of Comp B.



Compared to the analogous Soviet S-13 rockets, Zuni have a superior range. pic.twitter.com/X4t8GPEupl