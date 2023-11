Rusima u fazi statičnih i iscrpljujućih borbi stigla nova samohotka, donosimo detalje

#Ukraine/#Russia ?￰゚ヌᆭ?￰゚ヌᄎ:



Rostec reportedly delivered the first batch of 152mm 2S43 Malva self-propelled howitzers to the Russian Ministry of Defence.



The Malva is a 152mm/L47 2A64 gun, with a range of 24.5km, on a BAZ-6610-02 "Voshchina" chassis.



The range of 24.5km is nowadays…