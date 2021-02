Zabrinjavajući nalazi znanstvenika sa Stanforda: Koronavirus može potaknuti tijelo da napada samo sebe

More data pointing towards autoantibodies as the culprit in regards to why some get severe #Covid19, #LongCovid, and blood clotting. Autoantibodies bound to IFNs, chemokine&cytokines, others bound to proteins on the surface of immune and non-immune cellshttps://t.co/2KS8IrOSBh pic.twitter.com/eiyH3NjgAy