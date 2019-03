Da nije bilo ovih žena, ne bismo znali što je WiFi, kako se služi internetom, niti bi se prvi ljudi spustili na Mjesec

On #WomensDay,

👩‍⚕️👩🏾‍🎓👩🏽‍🔬👩🏻‍💻👩🏿‍🏫



We celebrate all the women who have had a pioneering role in advancing science and health!



👉https://t.co/qKzBSfjmp2 pic.twitter.com/87uk0t0kaP