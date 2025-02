Kristijan Lovrić se ekspresno vraća u SHNL?

HNK Gorica News!



Kristijan Lovrić (29) could return to the HNL! HNK Gorica is trying to sign the attacking winger who is able to play on both sides. This season Lovrić played 11 matches so far and scored 2 goals.

It could be that his adventure at Amed SK could allready end…