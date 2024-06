Hey Jude; englesko čudo prirode potopilo je srpske lađe u prvom poluvremenu

Jude Bellingham in first half vs Serbia:



• 1 goal

• 45 minutes

• 95% pass accuracy

• 7 passes into final third

• 40/42 passes completed

• 3/3 accurate long balls

• 8/9 duels won

• Won most duels in match

• Most fouled player in the match



SUPERSTAR. pic.twitter.com/KkCaZsHiQQ