Ovo ljeto će vječno pamtiti: Prva ljetovanja naših poznatih lica s bebicama

Last day at #montegobay , going for #Portland tommorow! Im so excited! Portland is on the other side of Jamaica and it is completly different. #Jamaica is such a diverse Island 🌴 so much to explore 🤗 really looking forward to @goblinhill tommorow 😍. Wearing @maibymajda 😎 #jamaica #travel #travelblog #travelblogger #travelbloggers #ukblog #ukbloggers #familytravel #travelwothbaby #babyfriendly #babytravel #infanttravel #babyfriendlyjamaica

