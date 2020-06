Ljubakanje s neznancem je mlađahnu polusestru Kate Moss učinilo boljom osobom

View this post on Instagram

Honestly can say I have never been happier mentally, I’ve struggled a lot in the last few years with myself and anxiety and other things , right now is the first time I have ever put myself first and actually worked on myself to make sure I get the best out of my life and am actually feeling like the best and truest version of myself! And I love her! My struggles have caused me to act out of character and ultimately I think I was becoming a person that I didn’t really like which is why I numbed myself with substances and put myself down through neglect of my mental health and my general health , going down that road made it very hard for me to get out, I was surrounding myself with people who were a similar mental state to me and I can see now that was not helping, Manifest good things and good things will comeback! I’m ready to be better for my family friends and for me! and I hope others take this time to self reflect and figure out who and where you want to be in life 💘 I will also be doing lives every Friday night at around 9 to talk about these things with anyone who wants to join the live! 👋🏼👋🏼