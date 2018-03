Sharon Stone konačno otvorila vrata svog raskošnog doma u kojem živi posljednjih 25 godina

Although it looks as if it might have been the abode of some screen siren from Hollywood’s Golden Age, @sharonstone’s current house was still in construction when she acquired it, allowing the actress to put her imprint on the architecture. “I worked with a ch​âteau restorer to give the place texture and a sense of history. We installed an antique-tile floor from Agra in the powder room off the foyer and brought in the dining-room floor from a château in Switzerland. I also put in the moldings, mantels, and other architectural details that are so essential to the integrity of the space.” Take a look inside the home she shares with her three sons via the #linkinbio. Photo by @tierneygearon; design by @douglastruesdale; text by @mayer.rus; interior styling by @lawrenhowell; fashion styling by Ryan Hastings

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:02am PDT