Obožavatelji Dolly Parton uskoro će moći kupiti dizajnerske perike po uzoru na frizuru svoje omiljene pjevačice

#Repost @dollyparton ・・・ I sang on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time when I was 10 years old. I remember my little heart just flying like a bird, but I always said that my desire to do it was greater than my fear ✨