SAD i saveznici održali najveću vježbu za sukob s Kinom oko Tajvana, srušili i jedan rekord

Stunning achievement!

Congrats to the @RoyalAirForce for the longest ever nonstop flight of an #A400M. In 22 hours from @RAFBrizeNorton 🇬🇧 to Guam 🇬🇺, supported by two #A330MRTT Voyagers. Distance is not for the fearful, as they say! Keep up the great work & fly safe, Team Brize!… https://t.co/SgLHcRXB9C pic.twitter.com/biQAnAnGPz