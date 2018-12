Velika gužva u svemiru: Musk, Bezos, Boeing i Francuzi danas danas šalju rakete u orbitu

We are targeting the next launch of #NewShepard tomorrow at 8:30 am CST / 14:30 UTC. Mission will take a cabin full of @NASA-sponsored payloads into space. Follow the launch live at https://t.co/6DpTdTfMEw and check out the payloads flying with us https://t.co/cR5m3rM7jO #NS10 pic.twitter.com/2CZrtXR7Zs