Ansu Fati budućnost je Barcelone; zbog ovog dječaka više nitko ne razmišlja o dovođenju Neymara

1 - Barca's Ansu Fati (19 years and 94 days) has become the youngest player to score a brace in LaLiga in the 21st century, breaking the record previously held by Juanmi Jiménez against Real Zaragoza in September 2010 (17y 115d). Spectacular. [OptaJose] pic.twitter.com/GF179JX3sJ