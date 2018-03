Ivana Habazin otvoreno o obiteljskim tragedijama, redovničkom životu i trnovitom putu do uspjeha

At first they'll ask you why you're doing it, then they'll ask you how you did it. 💪 #boxing #lifestyle #love #champion #comeback #title #why #neverquit #believe #faith #trust #work #focus #calm #everyday #thankful #blessed #magnifiquelady

A post shared by Magnifique Lady Ivana Habazin (@ivanahabazin) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:55pm PST