Victoria Beckham zna kako se nosi najpopularnija haljina sezone

#news 📣 Celebrity Sightings at London Fashion Week - Day 5 LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Victoria Beckham and Anna Wintour seen arriving at Victoria Beckham's Dover St store during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 18, 2018 in London, England. #annawintour #vogue #fashion #lfw #london #fashionweek #victoriabeckham