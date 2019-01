Stručnjaci upozoravaju: Evo zašto je loše odmah nakon poroda ići na stroge dijete

View this post on Instagram

38 weeks pregnant vs 32 weeks post partum I don’t weigh myself. I go by the look & the fit. So going by those two things & how critical I am of myself I still have a way to go. I haven’t been that strict or careful with my diet but I try not to binge or go crazy overeating things. My weakness is sweets, especially chocolate. So in 2019 I’m allowing myself a sweet thing here and there in my diet but staying away from chocolate because it’s seriously better to not taste it then to taste it and stop yourself at only 1. It’s like I’m an alcoholic but with chocolate. Chocoholics anonymous anyone? #32weekspostpartum #38weekspregnant #7monthspostpartum