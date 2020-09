U jednom danu temperatura u Coloradu pala za 30 stupnjeva, a vrućine zamijenio snijeg: Meteorolog objasnio ovaj zanimljiv fenomen

A near record temp drop!❄️🌬☃️Denver: 93 degrees yesterday to 34 degrees today with rain & snow. A 59 degree difference! Talk about a shock to the system.



The all time record 24 hour drop in Denver was 66 back in 1872 where the temp went from 46 degrees to -20. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/uU0UpdRMIN