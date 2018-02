Tajvan pogodio snažan potres, velika šteta na zgradama i cestama

🇹🇼#TAIWAN #Seismic_Swarm

STRONG #EARTHQUAKE M 6.5 - 11 km depth. Services Taiwan Seismological Center collapsed initially, already operational. Earthquake was intense, *NO TSUNAMI RISK*

*LOCAL MAX INTENSITY:

-Hualien City 7

-Tailuge 7

- Nan-ao, Yilan 7

-Yanliao 6

-Tongmen 6 pic.twitter.com/KjQ1u9fOtq