Dužnosnici EU-a i SAD-a pričali o carinama: 'Bio sam jasan, štetne su'

A frank 2h exchange w Sec. @howardlutnick and Amb. @jamiesongreer. I was clear: US tariffs are damaging, unjustified.



The 🇪🇺🇺🇸 trade relationship needs a fresh approach. The EU's committed to meaningful negotiations but also prepared to defend our interests.



We stay in touch. pic.twitter.com/gLRayKPchP