Neurološke komplikacije zbog Covida-19 česte su čak i u umjerenim slučajevima bolesti

COVID-19 can trigger exacerbations of myasthenia gravis (MG) that result in respiratory failure. Amanda Guidon, MD, of @MGHNeurology, and Pria Anand, MD, of @The_BMC and colleagues report on patients with MG hospitalized for COVID-19 https://t.co/k9jKEvrCLJ pic.twitter.com/WPp7QxXkfw